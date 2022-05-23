Suspect in attack on Good Thunder artist now charged with spitting on jail officer

May 23—MANKATO — The man accused of attacking a Good Thunder metal artist in November faces a new charge for spitting on a correctional officer in Blue Earth County Jail.

Brandon Lee McMurtrey, 35, was charged with a felony for spitting on a correctional officer Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

McMurtrey was in jail after being charged with felonies for first-degree assault, first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in November. The charges stem from an alleged hammer attack on metal sculptor Arnie Lillo, who died in December.

A criminal complaint states custody officers were trying to handcuff McMurtrey on May 5 to bring him to a medical facility. He reportedly resisted and spit multiple times, hitting one of the officer's uniforms.

