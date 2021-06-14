Suspect in attack on Muslim family in Canada now facing terrorism charges

The man accused of running over a Muslim family with his truck, killing four of them, in London, Canada, is now facing terrorism charges, authorities said Monday, per CBC News.

Driving the news: Investigators say the suspect, 20-year-old Nathaniel Veltman, targeted the family because of their Muslim faith.

The lone survivor of the attack, a nine-year-old boy, was released from the hospital on Monday. Fayez Afzaal "is expected to recover — it's going to be some time," Saboor Khan told CBC News. "His family's main priority is to support him through that recovery."

Details: Veltman faces four counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and two terrorism charges.

He ran over the family in a pick-up truck as they were waiting to cross the street.

It marked the first mass killing in London's history, per CBC News.

The big picture: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the attack last week, calling it a "terrorist attack" fueled by "toxic rhetoric" and discrimination.

The killings come amid an uptick in Islamophobic incidents across Canada.

