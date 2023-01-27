Suspect in attack on Ukrainian embassy in Spain lacks ties to organized groups

Flag of Spain

A court decision on the man’s detention states that there is no evidence of the suspect’s affiliation or cooperation with any terrorist gang or organized group. However, the suspect did intend to seriously disrupt public order and force the Spanish authorities to refrain from supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

The letter bombs allegedly mailed out by the suspect in late November and early December of 2022 were received by the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, Instalaza, a company in northeastern Spain that manufactures weapons, including for Ukraine, the Torrejón de Ardoz air base, the office of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and the Spanish Ministry of Defense.

He was arrested on Jan. 25.

