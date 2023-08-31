Suspect attacked elderly man before fatally stabbing 2nd victim in Whittier area
A man is being sought for allegedly violently attacking an elderly man in Whittier before going into another nearby home and fatally stabbing another elderly victim and stealing his car, officials said Wednesday. The first elderly man was found stabbed to death in a home in the 15300 block of Goodhue Street in South Whittier around 3 p.m. Tuesday. An investigation revealed the man had been killed about 24 hours earlier and the suspect drove off in his 2021 Silver RAV 4, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on August 30, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/man-fatally-stabbed-in-whittier-area/