Suspect attacks officer

Feb. 24—WILLIMANTIC — A 31-year-old city man accused of selling narcotics was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police said he attacked a detective with a knife and later bit him.

Police said Gabriel Montes of Spring Street, Wi l l i m a n t i c , was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, interfering with a police officer, assault on a police officer and criminal attempt of assault on a police officer.

Montes was issued a $ 100,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court today.

As Willimantic Police Lt. Charles Miller noted in a press release issued Wednesday evening, Montes is innocent until proven guilty in court.

Miller wrote members of the detective and K-9 divisions were conducting an investigation into illicit narcotics sales in the area of Spring and Pearl streets at approximately 1: 30 p. m. Wednesday.

According to police, Montes was observed conducting multiple narcotics sales.

Police said a detective then approached Montes and attempted to detain him, but Montes immediately reached into his jacket pocket and pulled out a knife.

According to police, the detective grabbed onto Montes in an attempt to disarm him, but Montes began swinging the knife toward the detective.

SUSPECT, Page 4