Suspect attacks people with 2-by-4 affixed with metal screws at Ceres grocery store

Ceres Police arrested a man early Sunday morning suspected of attacking people with a two-by-four piece of lumber affixed with metal screws inside a Save Mart grocery store.

The incident occurred around 7:11 a.m. at the Save Mart on East Whitmore Avenue.

The suspect allegedly tried to steal a delivery truck at the loading dock but couldn’t get the vehicle started, according to Sgt. Keith Griebel. When the driver confronted the suspect, he picked up the two-by-four and attempted to strike the driver with it several times.

The suspect chased the victim into the store, where he then began attacking store employees with the weapon, according to a press release. At least one person was hit but Griebel did not have details about the extent of the injuries.

The suspect then ran back to the loading dock and threatening more employees until Officer Christian Izquierdo arrived with his K-9, Banner.

“The male was agitated and began advancing on Officer Izquierdo in a threatening manner, however complied with officers once K-9 Banner was brought out of the vehicle,” according to the press release.

The suspect, 26-year-old Lucas Lee of Ceres, was detained without further incident and without being bitten.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted carjacking, robbery and making criminal threats.