Suspect in attempt to rob Lamar bank to stand trial

Mar. 25—LAMAR, Mo. — A 51-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing this week on three felony counts related to a failed attempt last year to rob a bank in Lamar.

Rowdy J. Masterson, who is listed as homeless on court records, waived the hearing Tuesday in Barton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on felony counts of second-degree robbery, first-degree terrorist threat and resisting arrest. Associate Judge James Nichols set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for April 14.

Masterson is accused of attempting to rob the Community National Bank and Trust on June 12, 2021, by approaching a teller and stating: "Give me all the $100 bills you have. You are being robbed."

Masterson was confronted by police officers with guns pointed at him as he tried to leave the bank. He purportedly ignored the officers' commands to stop and tried to walk away from them, but was arrested.