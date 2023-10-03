Suspect in attempted abduction of girl eyed in Concord

Oct. 3—Concord police have located a man suspected of trying to entice a 9-year-old girl into his vehicle on Fisherville Road, but have made no arrest.

Police received a report last Thursday of a man trying to lure the girl into his vehicle while she was riding a bicycle in the area of the Cumberland Farms at 47 Fisherville Road.

Police received a license plate number of the vehicle involved, located a "possible suspect" and interviewed him but the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information can call Detective Steve Hemming from the Concord Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 225-8600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100 or online at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com.