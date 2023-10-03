Suspect in attempted Kalispell break-in pleads guilty in justice court

Oct. 3—A Kalispell man accused of trying to break into a Third Avenue West home late last year saw felony charges against him dismissed after agreeing to plead guilty to misdemeanors in Flathead County Justice Court.

Prosecutors initially brought Seth Michael Musick, 28, up on attempted burglary and criminal mischief charges in Flathead County District Court following the alleged attempted home invasion on Dec. 5, 2022. He pleaded not guilty at his Jan. 5 arraignment.

According to court documents, the victims phoned authorities after hearing a loud banging at the back door of the home about 6:37 p.m. The suspect, later identified as Musick, broke a pane of glass and damaged one of the resident's vehicles with a knife before leaving, court documents said. Authorities put the damage at more than $1,500.

Investigators learned that Musick had a history with the victims and reportedly threatened to kill one of them in the past, according to court documents. Kalispell Police officers crossed paths with Musick soon after, finding him with blood on his clothes and a cut on his hand, court documents said.

On Sept. 9 Deputy County Attorney Ashley Frechette filed a motion to dismiss, writing that a complaint had been filed against Musick in Flathead County Justice Court. Judge Dan Wilson acquiesced the same day.

Justice court records indicate that Musick pleaded guilty to misdemeanor partner or family member assault and criminal mischief on Sept. 12.

