Suspect in attempted Phoenix bank robbery shot by officer who says he fired at helicopter

Phoenix police

Phoenix police are investigating after an officer shot a bank robbery suspect on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, just before 3:20 p.m. on April 20, officers responded to a bank near Seventh Street and Thunderbird Road for reports of an armed robbery. Police say the call reported a man inside the bank with a rifle and holding an explosive device. Police did not specify at which bank the attempted robbery occurred.

Before officers arrived, the man fled in a dark-colored vehicle but was followed by a witness in a truck as police were called. A police helicopter eventually spotted the man as he headed south on Interstate 17.

Once off the freeway, the man made his way to a strip mall located on West Cactus Road, where he proceeded to exit the car and fire several shots at the police helicopter, according to the statement.

Police said a responding Phoenix sergeant in an unmarked vehicle saw the man firing a gun at the helicopter and returned fire from inside his vehicle, ultimately striking him.

Wounded, the suspect re-entered his vehicle and began driving south on 28th Drive toward a parking lot, where additional officers successfully took him into custody. Medical aid was provided until responding fire crews arrived, who later took the suspect to a hospital with serious injuries. His identity has not been released.

According to the statement, Bomb Squad and ATF personnel completed a sweep of the suspect's car and located an "improvised explosive device" inside the vehicle.

Once released from the hospital, the suspect will be booked into jail on several charges, police said.

No injuries were reported to any officers or community members during the incident.

No other information had been released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Attempted robbery at Phoenix bank leaves suspect shot, injured