Suspect in attempted sexual assault, robbery at Tacoma apartment sought by police

Tacoma police are searching for a suspect after a man armed with a gun broke into an apartment early Tuesday, demanded money from the woman who lived there and tried to sexually assault her.

Tacoma Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify the suspect.

The home invasion occurred at about 4:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 5500 block of Cheyenne Loop Road South, police said.

A man forcefully entered the woman’s apartment and tried to sexually assault her. Police said the man demanded money from her and then fled on foot. It’s unclear if anything was taken in the robbery.

The suspect arrived at the apartment carrying cleaning supplies. He left them behind when he fled. Police asked residents and nearby businesses to check if they are missing the supplies pictured in the suspect’s Crime Stoppers bulletin.

Police also asked businesses and residents to check security cameras for footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspects can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest and charges filed can receive up to $1,000.