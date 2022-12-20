Suspect attempted to shoot man after crash near I-40, police say

A man faces multiple charges after allegedly attempting to shoot someone after a car accident near I-40.

On Dec. 18, Memphis Police responded to Littlemore and Edney Ridge around 6 a.m.

A man had been involved in an accident with a 2016 Chevy Cruze, records show.

The man told police the accident happened at the off-ramp and I-40 and Whitten, where his car was rear-ended by someone driving the Chevy.

According to an affidavit, the man then followed the car to the 2400 block of Vintage Drive, where the driver got out and fired three shots at him.

The driver got back into the car and aimed the gun at the man.

The man continued following the car until the driver got out and left, police said.

Police canvassed the area and saw someone matching the suspect’s description.

A chase ensued, and police were able to apprehend the driver.

He was identified as Terrance Colbert, records show.

Colbert turned himself in. He said he was involved in an accident and was trying to get away from the other man because he was hostile, records show.

Colbert is charged with attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, evading arrest to wit foot pursuit, and leaving the scene of an accident.

