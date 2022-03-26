Suspect attempts to rob Marquette student near campus, then shoots someone else two blocks away, university police say

Marquette University police say an attempted armed robbery of a student occurred near campus Saturday afternoon. The suspect allegedly went on to shoot someone else two blocks away.

An attempted robbery and shooting occurred near Marquette's campus Saturday afternoon.

The initial incident occurred near North 17th Street and West Kilbourn Avenue, around noon. Marquette police say a suspect approached a student, displayed a firearm, and demanded property.

The suspect then fled on foot and shot someone near North 15th Street and Kilbourn Avenue. Marquette police say that person, who is not associated with the university, was transported to the hospital.

Marquette police are investigating the incident. If you have more information, please contact them at (414) 288-6800.

The Milwaukee Police Department did not immediately respond to questions about the shooting.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette police report attempted robbery, shooting near campus