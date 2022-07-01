Suspect in Auburn double homicide arrested in Maryland

Jul. 1—AUBURN — Police on Friday arrested a New York man and charged him with murder in the June 19 killing of two people in a Fourth Street apartment.

At about 10 a.m., 34-year-old David Barnett of Bristol, Connecticut, was arrested in Rockville, Maryland, on a warrant. Barnett is known as "Slim" on the street, police said.

Investigators had been searching for Barnett since the bodies of 21-year-old Kelzie Caron of Auburn and 21-year-old Pierre Langlois of Meriden, Connecticut were found in a home at 49 Fourth St.

Police have not revealed how the pair was killed. They also have not said what the connection is, if any, between Barnett and the couple he is accused of killing.

Earlier in their investigation, police said they were searching for a black 2018 Hyundai Tucson belonging to one of the victims. Police did not disclose if that car had been recovered.

According to a Maine State Police press release, Barnett was taken into custody Friday without incident. Police said there were additional warrants out for his arrest charging him with robbery and probation violations in New York.

"The Maine State Police and Auburn Police detectives have been building this case with their interstate partners at the local, state, and federal levels in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and Maryland," according to the release. "The investigation into the murders continues and people with information regarding this case are encouraged to contact the Auburn Police Department or the Maine State Police."

Barnett was being held without bail at the Montgomery County Jail in Maryland.

Kelzie Caron was a mother of two young children. Friends of Caron have set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with burial and other expenses.

Friends and family also set up a Facebook tribute page for Caron, and celebrated her life with a heavily attended candle lighting at her home last week.

"Kelzie was an amazing mother and made sure her kids had a great life," one woman wrote on the page.

"I don't think she realized it," wrote another, "but she had such a significant impact on a lot of people's lives."

Caron's funeral was held earlier in the week.

A 2018 Edward Little High School graduate, Caron had been studying to become an x-ray technician at Central Maine Community College, according to her obituary. She would have started her fourth year in August.