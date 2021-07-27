Suspect in Audubon Circle shooting arrested in Texas

Jul. 27—A suspect wanted in a fatal shooting on Audubon Circle was arrested in Texas on Tuesday.

Jeremy Glenn Nobles, 26, of Warrenville, was wanted in connection to the fatal July 15 shooting for 28-year-old Rebekah Clark in Belvedere.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office (VCAT Team) in Texas acted on a tip and located a vehicle that Nobles was traveling in with another male around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

"After a vehicle pursuit, Nobles was taken into custody without incident," according to the report.

He was taken to the Harris County Jail in Texas where he will be held pending an extradition hearing. Aiken County Sheriff's Office investigators charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police.

Capt. Eric Abdullah said the investigation is ongoing and information will be released as it becomes available.