Suspect in August park shooting in Salem arrested in Bend

Police in central Oregon have arrested a suspect in a homicide in Salem’s Geer Park in August.

At 3 a.m. Aug. 27, Salem Police officers arrived at the North Salem park and found 35-year-old Scott Tanner shot to death.

According to Salem Police, a 56-year-old male was arrested at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday after Bend Police Department detectives served a warrant for him at a location on Willopa Court in Bend.

Police say the two men had gotten into a dispute at an encampment at Geer Park and the man shot Tanner. The shooter then fled.

The suspect was indicted by a grand jury Sept. 15 on charges including murder, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to Salem Police, he will be transferred to Marion County to be arraigned.

