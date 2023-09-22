Suspect in Augusta apartment shooting arrested, records reveal was out bond

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday the suspect in an Aug. 27 shooting at Green Meadows Apartments in Augusta was arrested.

Jahte Armun McKennie, 23, who was out on bond when the crime occurred, is charged with shooting a 21-year-old woman at the apartment complex.

Just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 27, deputies responded to Green Meadows Apartments on Richmond Hill Road for an aggravated assault, according to an incident report.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman on the ground in front of Building 6, according to the report. Deputies applied a tourniquet on her left leg, where she had a gunshot wound.

The woman told deputies McKennie, her boyfriend, shot her with a rifle inside of an apartment, according to the report. She said she last saw him leaving the scene, traveling toward Lumpkin Road.

Deputies searched for almost a month before finding and arresting McKennie, who they said was "armed and dangerous," according to previous reporting.

Jahte McKennie had previous felony charges in Augusta

McKennie was awaiting trial for eight felonies allegedly committed in 2021, according to court records.

McKennie was charged with four counts of aggravated assault and four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He was granted bond on March 8, according to court records. However, two months later, on May 3, an order to revoke bond was filed.

