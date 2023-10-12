Suspect in Augusta Social Security building bomb threat wanted to 'look good for the news'

The identity of a suspect accused of attempting to bomb the Social Security Administration office building in Augusta has been released, along with the contents of a threatening note he brought to the scene.

Keyon Tishaye Dickens, 38, of Blake Drive in Augusta, is being investigated by the FBI for his involvement in the incident. A Richmond County sheriff's report lists his offense at terroristic threats and acts.

On Tuesday morning, Richmond County deputies responded to a bomb threat at the Social Security Administration office on Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway, according to an incident report. Dispatch told deputies the suspect was a man wearing a red jacket and carrying a bookbag.

When deputies arrived, they saw Dickens walking along the side of the building, according to the report. Deputies ordered Dickens to drop the bag and he was detained.

While searching Dickens, deputies found a white paper towel that had "I have a bomb" written on it, according to the report.

While the bomb squad responded, Dickens "requested if he was going to be on the news and that we should loosen his handcuffs so that he looks good for the news," deputies noted in the report.

Dickens was transported to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at the request of FBI and the note on the paper towel was turned over to the bureau, which is investigating the incident.

The sheriff's office confirmed a suspicious package was located, but the FBI has not confirmed its contents.

The Charles B. Webster Detention Center did not have Dickens listed as an inmate as of Thursday afternoon.

Bomb threat: One arrested, suspicious package removed at Social Security office in Augusta

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Suspect identified in Augusta Social Security building bomb threat