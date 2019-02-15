Suspect in Aurora, Illinois, shooting dead: Here's what we know now

A shooting suspect in Aurora, Illinois, is dead after an active shooter situation at an industrial plant Friday afternoon, city officials confirmed.

Four police officers were also wounded and multiple people were injured in the incident, Clayton Muhammad, a spokesman for the city of Aurora said.

The shooting happened at Henry Pratt Company, which makes valves among other industrial equipment, about 40 miles outside of Chicago.

John Probst, a worker at the company, told ABC7 in Chicago that the shooter, armed with a pistol, was a co-worker.

"He was shooting everybody ... As soon as I heard the shot, we left. As soon as I heard it, I took off," Probst said.

Here's what we know now:

How many victims are there?

The four police officers who were wounded are in stable condition, CNN reported.

It's not clear how many civilians were wounded but no fatalities other than the shooter have been reported.

Muhammad confirmed the gunman is dead.

What happened?

Probst, the worker at the company, told ABC7 that there were about 30 workers in the open storage room when the gunman opened fire.

He said one of the victims "came running down and was bleeding pretty bad."

The city first tweeted that there was an active shooting situation just before 3:45 p.m. ET on Friday. An all clear was given less than an hour later.

Active Shooter Incident has been secured. Shooter is no longer a threat to the area. Continued police presence will remain as investigation continues. Parents please contact your local school districts for dismissal plan https://t.co/P4y7X7K4og — Aurora (IL) Police (@AuroraPoliceIL) February 15, 2019

What's Henry Pratt?

The Henry Pratt Company is one of North America’s largest manufacturers of valves for the potable water, wastewater, power generation and industrial markets. It’s a subsidiary of Mueller Water Products, Inc., a NYSE publicly traded company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company was founded in 1901.

Has Trump been briefed?

Yes. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump is monitoring the situation.

Contributing: Aamer Madhani and Doug Stanglin, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Suspect in Aurora, Illinois, shooting dead: Here's what we know now