Suspect in backyard attack pleads guilty after striking deal

Dec. 14—A man accused of interrupting a backyard cookout and attacking his ex-wife, her boyfriend and her daughter in Kalispell over the summer pleaded guilty last week to amended charges.

Prosecutors initially filed felony aggravated assault and assault on a minor charges as well as a misdemeanor assault on a partner or family member charge against Jerrad Raymond Merrill. The 30-year-old had pleaded not guilty to all three during his Aug. 11 arraignment.

But Merrill struck a deal with prosecutors on Dec. 5. That same day he pleaded guilty to amended charges of felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

According to the affidavit filed with the initial charges, Merrill walked through his ex-wife's house and into the backyard on June 23 where he found her with her boyfriend and daughter. Merrill allegedly punched his rival in the face, knocked him down and began kicking him in the face.

Medical personnel later treated the man for several broken facial bones among other injuries, court documents said.

Merrill also struck his ex when she tried to intervene, according to court documents. He allegedly tossed aside her daughter when she, too, attempted to stop the fight. Both suffered bruising, court documents said.

When officers caught up with Merrill following the alleged June 23 attack, he told them his ex-girlfriend had a new boyfriend and he "took care of it like a man."

Under the terms of Merrill's agreement with prosecutors, they will recommend he serve a suspended four year sentence for felony criminal endangerment and one year, suspended, for misdemeanor partner or family member assault. They will ask that he serve at least 60 days in the county jail.

The agreement gives the defense flexibility to argue for a deferred sentence.

Restitution will be determined at Merrill's sentencing, which Judge Robert Allison set for Feb. 16.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.