Suspect was out on bail in 2 other shootings, now sought in case where 1 died, 4 wounded

The man sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a Chester man and wounding of four others was on bail from arrests in two previous shootings, according to deputies and court records.

Police still are looking for Vangereil Dretreckes Miller, 30, after a shooting incident Sunday on Powell Drive, according to Grant Suskin, spokesman for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement on the sheriff’s office public social media pages, Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said Miller should be considered armed and dangerous.

Deceased victim identified

Kevin Bashon Feaster, 30, of Chester, has been identified as the man killed in the shooting, which happened between the Chester and the York County line, said Terry Tinker, Chester County Coroner.

Miller is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants obtained by The Herald.

There had been a previous dispute between Miller and Feaster, according to Suskin. No other details about Sunday’s shooting have been released.

The identities of the four people wounded Sunday have not been released. Two victims remain hospitalized, while two others were treated at a hospital and released.

Suspect was on house arrest, GPS on bail, records show

Miller was arrested twice in 2020 for unrelated shootings, according to South Carolina court records and Chester County sheriff records. Miller was charged with attempted murder and weapons charges in February and June of 2020, according to court records. After both arrests Miller was given a bond and released on bail, records show.

After the June 2020 arrest Miller was placed on electronic monitoring and house arrest, records show.

Those previous shooting cases remain pending in Chester County criminal court.