Yavapai County

A Yavapai County Sheriff's Office deputy died after being shot on Tuesday near Stagecoach Trail and Red Rock Lane in Cordes Lakes.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the deputy was shot around 12:45 p.m. The suspect was arrested hours later after they barricaded themselves in a home in the area for several hours.

During a Wednesday news conference in front of Honor Health Hospital Deer Valley in Phoenix, Kristen Green, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said the deputy died surrounded by his loved ones.

The deputy's identity was not released.

Green said Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes was on his way to Phoenix to inform the community further of the events that led to the deputy's death.

Further information was not released.

Stagecoach Trail and Red Rock Lane were closed as a result of the shooting.

BREAKING NEWS: YCSO DEPUTY SHOT IN LINE OF DUTY. SUSPECT BARRICADED

CORDES LAKES - (June 28, 2022) – YCSO is working a scene where a deputy has been shot in Cordes Lakes. The suspect has barricaded himself and SWAT has been

called out. No further update. — Yavapai Co Sheriff's Office (@YavapaiSheriff) June 28, 2022

Yavapai county deputy dies after being shot in Cordes Lakes