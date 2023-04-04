Suspect barricaded at Fort Worth apartment after police respond to report of shot fired

A suspect in a domestic disturbance is believed to be barricaded at a Fort Worth apartment complex Tuesday after Fort Worth Police Department officers responded to a call about a shot being fired, according to officials.

Dozens of police units responded to the Cambridge Court Apartments, in the 8100 block of Calmont Avenue, shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday for a call about a domestic disturbance.

The caller reported that a man and a woman were in domestic dispute and at least one gunshot was heard, according to the call log.

One person is believed to be barricaded inside a unit at the apartment complex.

Another person had minor injuries due to an assault, according to a spokesperson from MedStar, but no one has been reported to be shot or seriously injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

