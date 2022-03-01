Suspect who barricaded himself inside Oak Towers Apartments apprehended by Columbia police

Columbia police responded to a barricaded suspect inside Oaks Towers Apartments on Tuesday morning.

Columbia Police Department SWAT teams were called to Oak Towers Apartments in Columbia on Tuesday morning after a man barricaded himself inside his apartment and fired gunshots at police.

Officers responded to a call of a verbal disturbance at about 5:40 a.m. at Oak Towers at 700 N. Garth Ave.

At about 8:50 a.m., police brought the suspect out in handcuffs.

No one was injured in the incident, public information officer Jeff Pitts said.

Police did not return fire against the suspect, Pitts said.

SWAT and crisis negotiation teams worked to make contact with the man inside. Police blocked off the area and urged residents to avoid the intersection of Garth and Sexton. Officers flew drones to get a better vantage point.

Students at Ridgeway Middle School, located near the apartment complex, were redirected to Jefferson Middle School at the start of the school day. Ridgeway staff was present at Jefferson to assist with the morning drop-offs, Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark wrote in an email.

This story will be updated.

Chris Kwiecinski is assistant managing editor at the Tribune. Contact him at CKwiecinsk@gannett.com or 435-414-3261.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia police apprehend man who barricaded himself inside Oak Towers