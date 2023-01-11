Suspect who barricaded in Holland Township business identified, arraigned

HOLLAND TWP. — A man from Holland has been officially charged with unlawful imprisonment and felonious assault after an incident in Holland Township Monday.

Phillip Sheridan, 82, was arraigned Tuesday, Jan. 10, in district court. Charges against him stem from an hours-long incident Jan. 9.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a business in the 40 block of East Lakewood Boulevard around 11 a.m. Monday. They were told a man entered the business, Property Law Solutions, and threatened employees while brandishing two knives.

Responders were able to remove the employees and evacuate another nearby business upon arrival. Neither employee was injured during the incident.

Tactical units and crisis negotiators remained on-scene for much of the afternoon attempting to speak with the suspect, Sheridan, who remained confined in the building. He was taken into custody, uninjured, shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Sheridan remains lodged at the Ottawa County Jail with a $25,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Suspect who barricaded in Holland Twp. business identified, arraigned