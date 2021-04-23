Suspect barricaded in home in Duluth's Piedmont neighborhood

Apr. 23—A person wanted on what authorities described as "significant charges" barricaded himself inside his home on the 2200 block of Nanticoke Street at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Duluth Police Department.

Police are on the scene and are actively trying to bring a safe outcome to the situation, according to the release. The public is asked to stay away from the area. Those who live nearby have been asked to stay in their homes until further notice.

This is an developing story, return here for updates.