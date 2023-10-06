Suspect barricaded inside of apartment in northwest Atlanta, police say
Atlanta police are investigating an incident where a suspect barricaded themselves inside an apartment building.
Police said officers responded to Howell Mill Road Northwest about a dispute with injuries.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
It appears that a suspect is barricaded inside one of the units.
A Channel 2 Action News crew is at the scene.
It appears that police have blocked traffic from going down a portion of the road.
TRENDING STORIES
Mom says she’s 100% sure woman found dead in tote bag in East Point is her daughter
APD officer arrested, charged with sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl after responding to crash
Teacher accused of raping student implies she’s pregnant with his child
Channel 2 Action News is on the scene and will gather more details on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: