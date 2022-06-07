Suspect barricaded inside home after shooting at utility worker in Mississippi, sheriff says

Deputies are on the scene of a barricade situation in Marshall County, Mississippi.

FOX13 learned that a man barricaded himself inside a home Tuesday afternoon after law enforcement said he fired shots at a utility worker who was working on power lines.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the home is in the 1500 block of Mt. Sinai Road near Highway 309.

That’s in the Mathews Corner community located south of Byhalia and west of Holly Springs.

According to officials, the suspect is believed to be armed with some type of long gun.

FOX13 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this developing story as new information becomes available.

