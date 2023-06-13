Suspect barricaded inside hotel room in Conyers, police say

A suspect is currently barricaded inside a hotel room in Conyers, according to police.

Conyers police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the suspect is inside a room at the Intown Suites on Northlake Drive.

Details on what led up to the standoff are unclear.

Police have not identified the person inside or if there is anyone else inside with him.

