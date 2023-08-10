Suspect barricaded inside midtown Atlanta apartment building, police say
Atlanta police are currently surrounding a midtown Atlanta apartment building.
Officers say they were called to the Radius West apartments on Bishop Street NW near Atlantic Station for a domestic dispute.
They say the suspect has since barricaded inside of the apartment.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the apartment building and saw several police units surrounding the building.
Authorities have not commented on the identity of the suspect or if there are any injuries.
