Suspect barricaded inside midtown Atlanta apartment building, police say

Atlanta police are currently surrounding a midtown Atlanta apartment building.

Officers say they were called to the Radius West apartments on Bishop Street NW near Atlantic Station for a domestic dispute.

They say the suspect has since barricaded inside of the apartment.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the apartment building and saw several police units surrounding the building.

Channel 2 Action News crews are at the apartment complex.

Authorities have not commented on the identity of the suspect or if there are any injuries.

