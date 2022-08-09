Situation resolved after suspect barricaded himself in Quincy storage facility

Police say a SWAT situation has been resolved peacefully after a suspect allegedly barricaded himself in a storage facility on Washington Street Tuesday morning.

Quincy Police say the suspect was held up in an interior room of the Public Storage rental facility and there was no threat to the public. Residents were asked to avoid the Washington Street area near the Fore River Bridge.

Members of the Quincy Police SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiating Team assisted State Police in the investigation.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation, according to police.

This situation has been resolved peacefully. The suspect is being transported to a local hospital for evaluation. https://t.co/kAZH0duC93 — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) August 9, 2022

