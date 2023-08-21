Suspect barricaded after shooting officer in SW suburb: officials

TechCrunch

U.K. cybersecurity giant NCC Group has confirmed it’s making more layoffs, just months after it slashed its workforce by 7%. The Manchester, U.K.-based company is undergoing its second round of layoffs in just six months, a person with knowledge of the matter told TechCrunch. NCC Group confirmed that it's making a "small number" of layoffs in a statement sent to TechCrunch, but declined to say how many employees are affected by the cuts.