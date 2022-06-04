Suspect barricaded in his vehicle; some lanes of Victoria Avenue in Ventura closed

The Ventura Police Department temporarily closed some lanes on Victoria Avenue near the Highway 101 offramp Friday morning after a man who reportedly brandished a sword multiple times had barricaded himself in a pickup truck.

The incident briefly closed northbound Highway 101 at the Victoria Avenue exit shortly after 9 a.m. and closed the ramp for a time as multiple police vehicles responded to the underpass, where the man had pulled over.

Early reports indicated the man may have brandished a gun, which led to strong police presence when he refused to cooperate, officials said.

Police Cmdr. Sam Arroyo said the 39-year-old man was first seen swinging a sword at an Arco gas station on Valentine Road. He drove off and subsequently was seen, both in and out of the vehicle, around Knoll Drive and elsewhere brandishing the sword. He reportedly threatened someone on at least one occasion.

During one of the sightings, a caller thought the man may have been holding a gun, Arroyo said.

The man, whose city of residence wasn't available, eventually exited the truck, a U-Haul rental, Arroyo said. No force was used by police, he said.

He was arrested on suspicion of brandishing, threats, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault and resisting, Arroyo said.

