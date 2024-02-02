Suspect barricaded in vehicle in Placer County following two Sacramento County pursuits

(FOX40.COM) — A person led Sacramento County deputies on two pursuits on Thursday before barricading themselves into a vehicle in Placer County, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said its deputies are currently on the scene negotiating with the individual, who remains inside a vehicle in the 3000 block of Amoruso Way.

“Anyone who lives in the area should shelter in place,” the agency said.

Officials said that the first pursuit began around Grant Line Road and Sheldon Road in Elk Grove where a suspect, who is wanted for two felonies, led deputies on a chase before managing to get away.

Father, son arrested on the suspicion of robberies at Sacramento County ATM

Officials haven’t made clear when the second pursuit began, but they said that they located the suspect later in the day in a stolen vehicle. Another pursuit began in Citrus Heights near Madison Avenue and San Juan Avenue before the person led deputies to the 3000 block of Amoruso Way in Roseville.

The second chase, according to SCSO, ended around 8:15 p.m.

This article will be updated as soon as information is made available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.