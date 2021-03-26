Suspect Who Beat Elderly Asian Man in Irvine is Arrested Thanks to Community Tip

Grace Kim
·1 min read

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for the assault of an elderly man that occurred last Friday, according to the Irvine Police Department. The attack occurred during the evening as the victim, a 69-year-old man, was walking his dog outside the Sierra Vista Middle School. An anonymous source was able to help police identify the suspect, Kevin Quiroz, who was then located outside his apartment in the city of Tustin, according to the IPD press release. Evidence found in his apartment connected Quiroz to the incident. A rifle was also found in his car, which police say is unrelated to the case but are still investigating whether Quiroz was in lawful possession of it. Quiroz is currently held at Orange County jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and elderly abuse. Additional weapons charges may be added pending the investigation. Detectives believe the attack followed an argument about the suspect’s dog being off-leash and was not racially motivated. The victim was last reported to have required hospital treatment after being attacked. He suffered a cut to the hand but no other serious injuries. Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Gavin Hudson at 949-724-7168 or GHudson@cityofirvine.org Feature Image via Irvine Police Department

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Former Beauty Queen Sparks Outrage After Blaming K-Pop for Filipinos 'Losing Identity'

Judge Refuses to Drop Second-Degree Murder Charges for Ex-Officer Tou Thao

New York Man Protects Baby as Racist Woman Lunges Screaming Racial Slurs

Vietnamese American Woman Allegedly Discriminated, Harassed at Sam’s Club in OC

Recommended Stories

  • Virginia House speaker calls for July marijuana legalization

    Virginia's House speaker on Friday said she supports moving up the date for legalizing adult recreational use of marijuana in Virginia to this summer, a key change pushed by advocates who have sharply criticized legislation approved by lawmakers last month that would delay legalization until 2024. Democratic Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn announced on Twitter that she will back an amendment to the bill with a July 1 legalization date. Filler-Corn said she will also push for other amendments, including a provision that calls for people who are currently incarcerated for nonviolent marijuana-related offenses to have an opportunity for resentencing.

  • Elderly man fights off suspect with knife at a bank ATM

    A 69-year-old man took matters into his own hands in southwest Houston where a suspect with a knife tried taking his money, police said.

  • Nio Forced To Halt Production, Lower Q1 Deliveries Forecast As Chip Shortage Comes Haunting

    Global chip shortage is severely impairing automakers, as evidenced by an announcement from Chinese EV maker NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) Friday. What Happened: Nio is temporarily halting vehicle production activity in the JAC-NIO manufacturing plant in Hefei for working days starting March 29, the company said in a statement. The stalling comes due to a shortage in semiconductor supply, the company added. As a result of this development, Nio lowered its vehicle deliveries forecast for the first quarter from 20,000-20,500 vehicles to 19,500 vehicles. Related Link: Is The Nio Sell-Off Overdone? Why It's Important: The news comes at a time Nio has been seeing a slight loss of momentum in vehicle sales. After record deliveries of 7,225 vehicles in January, sales declined month-over-month to 5,578 in February. This would leave the company shooting for a target of 6,697 vehicles in March. In the December quarter's earnings call, CEO William Li suggested the EV maker had sufficient chip supply to support production for the time being but hinted at production getting hit in the second quarter. "We believe for the second quarter, we should have the chip supply to meet our basic demand, but the risk is still quite high," Li had said at the time. Nio is not the only one facing this predicament. Increasing demand from sectors leveraging the "work-from-home" and "study-from-home environment" in the aftermath of the pandemic has exerted pressure on the chip supply chain. Since the chip industry is manufacturing-intensive, it is extremely difficult to bring increased production online in a swift manner. See also: How to Buy Nio Stock South Korean electronics giant Samsung is expected to delay the launch of the latest iteration of its Galaxy Note 21 due to chip shortage. Traditional automakers, including General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), have announced production cuts at their North American plants, citing the issue. The Chinese auto industry is also feeling the finch, with auto production declining in the mid-teens percentage on a month-over-month in January. In premarket trading Friday, Nio shares were down 0.50% to $37.75. Related Link: Nio's Second-gen Battery Swap Station To Come In Two Versions: Report Photo: Courtesy of Nio See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNio's Second-gen Battery Swap Station To Come In Two Versions: ReportNio, Xpeng, Li Auto Hire Investment Advisors For Hong Kong IPO: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Burberry becomes first luxury brand to suffer Chinese backlash over Xinjiang

    Burberry has lost a Chinese brand ambassador and its hallmark tartan design was scrubbed from a popular video game, becoming the first luxury brand assailed by the Chinese backlash to Western accusations of abuses in Xinjiang. China on Friday sanctioned organisations and individuals in the United Kingdom over what it called "lies and disinformation" about Xinjiang, days after Britain imposed sanctions for alleged human rights abuses in the western Chinese region. Burberry is a member of the Better Cotton Initiative, a group that promotes sustainable cotton production which said in October it was suspending its approval of cotton sourced from Xinjiang, citing human rights concerns.

  • Asian Americans are demanding equal political power amid rising hate crimes

    Asian American leaders are demanding equal voting access, more Asian American history in schools and other reforms amid a surge of racist attacks.

  • Boulder police faced 'significant amount of gunfire' as they responded to grocery, DA says

    The Ruger AR-556 pistol used in the shooting was legally purchased at a gun shop in Arvada, Colorado, the suburb where the suspect is from, the Boulder police chief said.

  • Boulder police chief: Eric Talley died a hero, but we'll have scars from his loss forever

    You never get over losing one of your own. Officer Eric Talley's ultimate sacrifice saved dozens of lives, but the grief is real.

  • 911 Turbo Has Only 10k Miles

    Easily Porsche's most popular model, the 911 is the model responsible for many of the German automaker’s successes, in sales as well as on the racetrack.

  • Living With A Serial Killer

    In a series of three powerful 90 minute episodes, Living with a Serial Killer asks: what is it like to discover that the person you shared your life with is really a vicious murderer?

  • At least four dead in Bangladesh Modi protests

    At least four people were killed in Bangladesh on Friday (March 26), during demonstrations against a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dozens were also hurt in the capital Dhaka, where police carrying batons and shields fired rubber bullets and teargas at protesters as they gathered and pelted stones. Police officials in the city of Chittagong said that at least eight people were brought to a hospital with gunshot wounds and four of them died.Officials say the protesters there were followers of an Islamist group who accuse Modi of alienating Inda's minority Muslims. Facebook and its Messenger app, which are often used to organize protests in the country, also appeared to be down in some parts of Bangladesh.Modi is in the country on a two-day visit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence.His critics accuse him of pushing a Hindu-first agenda in India, and further marginalizing the smaller Muslim population.

  • ‘Terrified to go back.’ People caught in Six Flags chaos reflect, question response

    People at the park when there was a shooting outside say there were no messages playing over the loudspeakers, leaving guests to seek shelter and fear the worst.

  • Fire captain charged in attack on Asian American man outside casino, Arkansas cops say

    “I’m scared now to go out.”

  • USC agrees to $852 million payout in sex abuse lawsuit

    The University of Southern California has agreed to an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who have accused the college’s longtime campus gynecologist of sexual abuse, the victims’ lawyers and USC announced Thursday. When combined with an earlier settlement of a separate class-action suit, USC has agreed to pay out more than $1 billion for claims against Dr. George Tyndall, who worked at the school for nearly three decades. Tyndall, 74, faces 35 criminal counts of alleged sexual misconduct between 2009 and 2016 at the university’s student health center.

  • Amazon's 64GB Fire HD 10 tablet is almost half price at $108

    Amazon's big screen Fire HD 10 tablet with 64GB of storage is down to almost half its original price as part of a Deal of the Day offer.

  • Coyote cornered in South Carolina kitchen won’t budge — until cops deploy dog toys

    The coyote snuck in through a doggy door unnoticed.

  • Entrepreneur Brothers to Donate 100% of T-Shirt Sales to Fight Anti-Asian Violence

    Tim and Daniel Joo, co-founders of Haerfest (pronounced “harvest”), are no strangers to racism as children of Korean immigrants. “We wanted to help in the way we knew how, through the power of design,” Tim told NextShark. The brothers created T-shirts bearing the message “Nothing Changes If Nothing Changes.” “Its graphic is a few words that hold a lot of meaning and is made with a circular design that visually illustrates that if we don’t do or say something, history will just repeat itself," Tim says.

  • Kamala Harris appears at women’s event with Bill Clinton after anger over sexual harassment claims against him

    The talk, held on Friday, was to discuss female empowerment amid Covid-19

  • Trump CDC director says Covid ‘escaped’ from Wuhan lab, contradicting Fauci

    The former head of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says Covid-19 "most likely" came from a laboratory in Wuhan where Chinese scientists were conducting research on coronaviruses. Robert Redfield, the CDC director in the Trump administration, said in a new interview with CNN on Friday that Covid-19 likely began spreading in September or October of 2019 after likely infecting a lab worker accidentally. Dr Anthony Fauci addressed the comments during the White House’s Covid-19 response news briefing on Friday, saying there were more likely explanations of the virus origin than having come from a laboratory.

  • North Korea claims 'new tactical guided' missiles launched

    State media says the missiles can carry massive payloads, which could include nuclear warheads.

  • Trump says he slashed federal funds for Latin American countries to ‘punish’ them for border crossings

    Former president claims he ‘stopped paying the $500m dollars that we were wasting on’ Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador