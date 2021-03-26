Suspect Who Beat Elderly Asian Man in Irvine is Arrested Thanks to Community Tip
A 23-year-old man has been arrested for the assault of an elderly man that occurred last Friday, according to the Irvine Police Department. The attack occurred during the evening as the victim, a 69-year-old man, was walking his dog outside the Sierra Vista Middle School. An anonymous source was able to help police identify the suspect, Kevin Quiroz, who was then located outside his apartment in the city of Tustin, according to the IPD press release. Evidence found in his apartment connected Quiroz to the incident. A rifle was also found in his car, which police say is unrelated to the case but are still investigating whether Quiroz was in lawful possession of it. Quiroz is currently held at Orange County jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and elderly abuse. Additional weapons charges may be added pending the investigation. Detectives believe the attack followed an argument about the suspect’s dog being off-leash and was not racially motivated. The victim was last reported to have required hospital treatment after being attacked. He suffered a cut to the hand but no other serious injuries. Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Gavin Hudson at 949-724-7168 or GHudson@cityofirvine.org Feature Image via Irvine Police Department
