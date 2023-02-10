Suspect in beating death of Sean Cassaro indicted on murder, involuntary manslaughter charges

Stock

A Bucyrus man arrested in connection with the beating death of Sean Cassaro has been indicted on charges of murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Thomas Brown, 49, South Sandusky Avenue, was indicted on a charge of murder, an unclassified felony, and a charge of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, according to records from the Crawford County Clerk of Courts' website.

Cassaro, 46, Bucyrus, died following a fight at 515 Tiffin St. in the early morning hours of Jan. 22, the Bucyrus Police Department reported.

A 911 call regarding a fight and a man who was unresponsive was transferred to Bucyrus police by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office around 3:18 a.m., according to the news releases from the police department. Officers responded to 515 Tiffin St., where they met with the resident and caller, Rochelle Leonhardt.

Cassaro was found lying face-down in the driveway, unresponsive, and was pronounced dead by Bucyrus Fire/EMS, according to the news release.

Interviewing the witness, officers discovered there had been a physical altercation between the victim and Brown, and that Brown had left the scene in his vehicle. Officers, assisted by Crawford County deputies, went to Brown’s house and contacted him there. He eventually was taken into investigative custody and held at the Crawford County Justice Center as a person of interest.

Brown, a financial adviser at Spreng Capital Management, was arraigned Jan. 23 in Crawford County Municipal Court and released on $50,000, according to court records. The case now moves to common pleas court.

