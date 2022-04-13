Suspect being held in alleged rape of teen in Pittsburg

Apr. 13—PITTSBURG, Kan. — A 22-year-old man is being held without bond at the Crawford County Jail on charges that he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old child.

The Pittsburg Police Department said Oscar H. Lopez was arrested Monday in connection with two incidents near the end of March at different locations in Pittsburg.

Police first received information about the incidents involving the 14-year-old victim on April 8. A subsequent investigation led to identification of Hernandez as the suspect. He has been charged with rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child, police said.

