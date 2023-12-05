Suspect being sought in shooting of dog in McDowell County

Dec. 5—BRADSHAW — A small dog with a long line of stitches across his head was resting Monday after surgery while the McDowell County Sheriff's Office was asking the public to help find whoever committed the brutal act.

The dog, dubbed Samson by the woman who drove him to an animal rescue organization in Kanawha County, was recovering Monday after surgery, according to statements from PigPig of St. Albans.

Samson had surgery to remove bullet fragments in his face and remove his injured left eye, and he may require more surgery later to remove other bullet fragments that could move over time, according to a statement posted by PigPig rescue.

While Samson undergoes treatment, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office, which was recently made aware of the case, was asking the public for assistance. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the sheriff's office by calling 1-304-436-8523 or by calling McDowell County 911 and Office of Emergency Services at 304-436-4106. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.

A local family found Samson on Nov. 28 in the Atwell area near Bradshaw, according to Felicia Rowe of Hanover. She saw Samson, who was then called "the gunshot dog from McDowell County" on Facebook that same day and decided that she wanted to help him.

"We're in Wyoming County and when I saw that nobody was going to be able to transport the poor little guy to the vet, I asked my husband," she recalled. "I said I can't watch this dog suffer. Is it OK that I go get him?"

Rowe reached out to the original Facebook poster who told her that a family in Raysal had taken the dog home. Rowe contacted them and they let her transport him to a veterinarian with PigPig.

"I dropped what I was doing and said I'm going to make this journey. It took me about an hour just to pick up the dog. On that hour drive I said I can't keep referring to him as the gunshot dog or just the dog," Rowe said. "And I kept coming up with names. I needed a strong name, something with power, and that's when Samson came to me."

The biblical Samson was a hero known for his great strength and endurance. Samson the dog needed such strength for his drive to St. Albans. Rowe said her first impressions of him were not encouraging.

"Honestly, I did not think he was going to make it. He did not even want to raise his little head up," she said. "I would estimate he weighs between 20 to 35 pounds. I transported him in a laundry basket."

Samson then showed a sign that he had some hope.

"I think what really stood out to me is even though knowing he was in such tremendous pain, he never growled. He never snapped at me and he was actually obeying commands. He tried to stand up and all I said was, 'No, no Samson. Lay down."

Samson heard Rowe and understood her.

"And God love him, he laid right down," she said.

Samson was resting Monday.

Unfortunately, Samson's case is not unique. Director Sharon Sagety of the McDowell County Humane Society said that she has seen dogs in terrible condition this year.

"I've had the shelter over 20 years and this year I've seen the worst," Sagety said. "Cruelty, abandonment, starvation. We're getting them on the side of the highway. I'm getting them in horrible condition."

Sagety did not know about Samson's case, but she recalled one dog that was infested with worms and had to be taken to a 24-hour emergency veterinarian in Christiansburg, Va. Having so many worms had shut down the dog's intestines, but "he's doing great now," she added.

"Just about everything I get in is in need of medical care," Sagety said.

The McDowell County Humane Society's shelter operates solely on donations, she stated. The shelter has a Facebook page and donations can also be mailed to the society at P.O. Box 714, Welch, WV 24801.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

