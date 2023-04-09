Suspect Who Is Believed To Have Killed 3 People, Including A Child, In A Domestic Violence Shooting Died Moments After In A Police Shootout

Lacorvis Tamar Daley Orlando Police Department / Via Twitter: @OrlandoPolice

Three people and a child died early Sunday in Orlando as a result of a domestic violence incident, police said.

Orlando police have identified Lacorvis Tamar Daley, 28, as the suspected killer in the triple homicide that took place at the home at 614 Grand St. just before 2:30 a.m. Daley was killed following a police shootout.

Speaking at a press conference Sunday, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said that authorities were responding to a call of reports of domestic violence. Upon arriving at the scene, officers heard gunshots coming from inside the home.

Smith said Daley fired at officers who had arrived at the scene and was killed by returning gunfire. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The officers were not harmed, according to Orlando police.

Police then entered the home, where they found two adults dead, as well as a child who was still alive. All had gunshot wounds, and the child was taken to a local hospital. The three victims were later confirmed dead, according to Orlando police.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer addressed the incident in a Twitter post Sunday, calling the incident “a horrific, tragic situation.”

“Sending support to the family members of the victims, as well as the officers, who were thankfully unharmed,” Dyer wrote.

According to data collected by Everytown, domestic violence and gun violence are deeply connected, with an average of 70 women being shot and killed by an intimate partner. The CDC found that 1 in 2 women report experiencing sexual or physical violence or stalking from an intimate partner at some point in their lives. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger as a result of domestic violence, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or chat with an advocate via the website.