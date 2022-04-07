Suspect believed to have stolen homicide victim's truck

Apr. 7—A homicide suspect believed to have taken his own life during a standoff with police a week ago had stolen the truck of the man he is believed to have shot to death a couple of days before his own demise.

Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department confirmed Wednesday that investigators went to 2201 S. Empire Ave. on March 31 looking to arrest James A. Weiss, 44, on a vehicle theft warrant.

Davis said that after the discovery March 30 of the body of 54-year-old Donald Wimer inside Weiss' residence at 2201 S. Jackson Ave., detectives had developed information that Weiss had been in possession of Wimer's truck the previous day.

According to Davis, a woman told detectives that Weiss picked her up at the Empire Avenue address March 29 and gave her a ride to Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was driving a 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck matching that owned by Wimer and had a handgun in the truck, she told investigators.

Davis said she asked Weiss whose truck it was, and he told her it belonged to a friend.

Investigators used that information, and a statement from Wimer's girlfriend that Weiss did not have permission to be driving the truck, to obtain the arrest warrant and a search warrant for the address on Empire Avenue where they suspected Weiss might be hiding.

By that point, Weiss was wanted for questioning in the death of Wimer, who died of a gunshot wound. Wimer's family had reported him missing on the day that Weiss gave the woman a ride to Tulsa.

Weiss is believed to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a standoff with police at the Empire Avenue address two days after giving her that ride.

The cause of a fire — which broke out there after CS gas projectiles that emit smoke were discharged into the residence by a police SWAT team in an effort to force the suspect to come out — remains under investigation.

Davis said 40 mm barricade-penetrating projectiles used by the SWAT team in this instance are not incendiary and are not believed to have started the fire. He said the department does have the more controversial CS continuous discharge grenades, or pyrotechnic CS canisters, which have been blamed for starting fires and are the subject of lawsuits in some other jurisdictions, but the SWAT team did not use those at the Empire Avenue address.