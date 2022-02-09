Suspect in Belle Glade shooting of 8-year-old arrested in Broward home rented by TikTok celebrities

A poster of Ronziyah Atkins is seen Saturday night outside her home in Belle Glade during a vigil for her. The 8-year-old Gove Elementary student was killed Friday night in a drive-by shooting.

CORAL SPRINGS — The man charged with fatally shooting an 8-year-old girl in Belle Glade was arrested after city police raided a home 12 miles southeast of Boca Raton rented by two TikTok celebrities, according to records from the department.

A city SWAT team raided the home, located just north of the Sawgrass Expressway, at 9 a.m. Monday. The house is a part of the Heron Bay neighborhood, which requires visitors to pass through two security gates, The home is being rented by Alex Venegas and his twin brother, Franky, better known as the Island Boys on TikTok.

SWAT team members stationed behind the house saw Andrew James Thomas get up from the couch and grab a handgun while police knocked on the front door.

Thomas is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm in the death of Ronziyah Atkins, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The arrest capped a three-day investigation by PBSO's Violent Crimes Division and detectives from its gang unit. It is one of four confirmed homicides in Palm Beach County this year and the first in The Glades. Belle Glade saw eight homicides in 2021, its highest total since 2016, according to a Palm Beach Post online database.

Authorities say Ronziyah was standing near her front porch in the 500 block of Southeast First Street, a block east of Main Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, when someone opened fire from a passing car shortly after 7 p.m. Friday.

Detectives do not believe Ronziyah, known as Ziyah, was the gunman's intended target, but the gunfire struck her at least once and she died from her injuries that evening at a hospital, a PBSO spokesperson said.

After the Monday morning police-raid, Alex told investigators that Thomas ran toward him with a Glock 19 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and told him to hide it for him.

Alex refused and Thomas ran toward the laundry room and returned without the gun. Police found the gun in the closet during a search of the house.

"He tried to pass off the gun to a few people in the house and everyone denied it," said Alex's manager Dovi Benzer.

Benzer said the men met each other at a young age in school. Thomas would regularly visit the house, Benzer said. He said Alex did not know about the shooting. Thomas was a "quiet kid," according to Benzer, adding he "never suspected anything like this from him."

A cooperating witness helped investigators find Thomas by identifying a vehicle involved in the shooting, a PBSO spokesperson said. Thomas has not yet been booked in the Palm Beach County jail and is being held in Broward County for violating probation stemming from a previous burglary charge.

Jail records indicate the Broward charges against Thomas included possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

