Suspect in Bensalem shooting dead of self-inflicted gunshot: police

The man developed as a person of interest in the shooting death of a 14-year-old Bensalem boy has killed himself, police said Friday morning.

Sean Hughes, 19, of Morrisville, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound near Marysville, Ohio, police said. His vehicle had been identified as the one used in the Tuesday shooting, Bensalem police said. Hughes was never charged in the murder, but was a person of interest.

Police had considered Hughes a person of interest in the Halloween killing of Peter Romano, 14. The boy was with a group of juveniles at a Bensalem strip mall on Bristol Pike hanging out when someone opened fire, striking Romano and two others.

"On Thursday, Nov. 2, the Marysville Police Department in Ohio, observed the 2014 Hyundai Elantra and attempted to conduct a traffic stop based on a License Plate Reader hit. The driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued," read a statement from the Bensalem Township Police Department.

At some point, Hughes reportedly got out of the car and ran from police. Officers later found him dead of self-inflicted gunshot, police said.

Police said the Elantra had been stolen out of Bristol Township, but provided no other details about that crime.

Marysville is about 27 miles outside of Columbus, Ohio.

Authorities said the investigation will continue in an attempt to identify any other suspects, including any other occupants in the car.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Krista Wiseley, from Bensalem, hugs her daughter, Isabella (17) during the vigil for Peter Romano, the 14 year-old who was fatally shot on Halloween, at 2636 Bristol Pike in Bensalem on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. [Daniella Heminghaus | Bucks County Courier Times]

Family and friends of Peter Romano, the 14 year-old who was fatally shot on Halloween, hold a vigil for him at 2636 Bristol Pike in Bensalem on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. [Daniella Heminghaus | Bucks County Courier Times]

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Suspect in Bensalem shooting dead of self-inflicted gunshot: police