Suspect in Bernardo Pantaleon killing now charged in fatal March shooting

A suspect in the death of Bernardo Pantaleon has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in March, police said.

Phoenix police said they booked 21-year-old Leonardo Santiago on a second charge of first-degree murder of Osvaldo Hernandez Castillo, 20, on March 20.

Officials said Castillo was found fatally shot in a car near 24th Avenue and Mission Lane. He died on the scene.

Police said detectives collected evidence, but the case remained active until they gained new digital evidence that linked Santiago to the March homicide. It was not immediately clear what that evidence was.

On Thursday, detectives questioned Santiago about the new evidence, and he told police of his involvement in the March homicide, according to police.

Police said Santiago was booked on a second charge of first-degree murder.

Santiago was one of four arrested in connection with the murder of Bernardo Pantaleon, 30. Pantaleon was killed at a Phoenix park on Nov. 26. His family says he was "brutally" killed due to his sexuality.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Leonardo Santiago booked on 2nd murder charge in March fatal shooting