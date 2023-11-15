Suspect in Berwick murder over fender-bender faces Tuesday preliminary hearing

A Columbus man, who was ordered held on $1 million bond following his arrest on a murder charge in a shooting last Friday over a fender-bender, faces a preliminary hearing Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Thomas Lee Lacy III, 21, of Columbus, is charged with the murder of Michael Holland on Friday, Nov. 10, in the Berwick neighborhood of southeast Columbus.

According to a court affidavit, Lacey and Holland got into an argument after Holland had backed up his car and struck someone else's vehicle while it was parked in the street.

While the two were arguing over the damage to the vehicle, police allege Holland approached Lacey and gestured in a way that implied he was carrying a firearm. Lacey then turned to walk back into his house, pulled out his firearm out of his waistband, and shot at Holland multiple times as Holland walked back toward his house, according to the affidavit.

Police responded to the scene just before 6 p.m. to find Holland suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to OhioHealth Emergency Care Obetz in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead at 6:28 p.m.

Lacey, who remained at the scene, was arrested by police and charged with murder.

A Franklin County Municipal Court judge ordered Lacey held on a $1 million bond at his arraignment on Monday.

