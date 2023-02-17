Suspect in Bigfork double homicide pleads not guilty

Feb. 16—The man accused of murdering a couple inside their Bigfork home in October pleaded not guilty to two counts of deliberate homicide in Flathead County District Court on Thursday.

Appearing before Judge Amy Eddy, 37-year-old Derrick James Jackson also entered not guilty pleas to felony tampering with or fabricating evidence and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

Arrested the same night authorities discovered the slain couple — though not charged with their deaths until last week — deputies said Jackson dropped a gun in high grass and a search of him uncovered methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Eddy set an omnibus hearing in the case for Feb. 22 with a pretrial conference on March 8. Jackson is expected back in court for an April 3 status conference.

Acknowledging the short timeline, Eddy asked Jackson's lawyers — defense attorneys Liam Gallagher and Maury Solomon — if she should keep the case on the April jury term. Gallagher requested the case remain set as-is and said the defense team would file a motion if they needed a continuance.

Jackson, who appeared in an orange inmate's uniform, remains in the county jail with bail set at $1.5 million. He spoke little and only to answer Eddy's questions regarding his understanding of the proceedings.

Deputies came across Jackson on the evening of Oct. 28 while investigating reports of an armed man breaking into homes and vehicles on Esteban Lane in Bigfork, according to an affidavit filed in district court earlier this month. They uncovered a loaded magazine for a Smith and Wesson .40-caliber pistol and a bottle for prescription medicine made out to 65-year-old Stanley Allen Grotberg during a subsequent search, court documents said.

Authorities later recovered a Smith and Wesson .40-caliber pistol in high grass not far from where they found Jackson, according to court documents. Jackson later allegedly acknowledged he had taken the gun, but told investigators he could not remember how he came about it.

Story continues

While Jackson headed to the county jail, deputies tried to track down Grotberg at his Estaban Lane home. Though lights and appliances were visibly on inside the house — and a vehicle left parked outside — no one answered the door, court documents said.

Checking through a window, deputies saw potential signs of violence and opted to perform a welfare check. Inside they found the body of Grotberg and 62-year-old Tricia Lynn Demotts, according to court documents. Investigators recovered .40 caliber casings from the scene, court documents said.

An autopsy determined both died of gunshot wounds.

Jackson has a history in Flathead County District Court stretching back to the early 2000s. According to court records, he has convictions on previous burglary and drug-related charges.

Deliberate homicide is punishable by between 10 and 100 years in Montana State Prison. Owing the alleged use of a gun, prosecutors can request an extra two to 10 years.

Tampering with or fabricating evidence carries a maximum punishment of 10 years behind bars and a $50,000 fine. Criminal possession of dangerous drugs carries a maximum penalty of five years behind bars and a $5,000 fine.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.