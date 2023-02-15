Suspect in Bike Week double murder ruled incompetent: What it means and what's next

Jean Macean appears before Judge Elizabeth Blackburn at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach on Jan. 30. Blackburn found Macean mentally incompetent to stand trail in the double murder case he faces.

Jean Macean, the man accused of fatally stabbing a married couple during last year’s Bike Week, was found mentally incompetent to stand trial and committed this week to a state mental health facility.

Bike Week double homicide:Man accused in Daytona Beach murders found incompetent to stand trial

What the judge ordered and what it means for the case

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Blackburn ordered the 33-year-old Orlando man committed to the Department of Children and Families where Macean will receive psychiatric treatment for 90 days.

At a hearing on May 30, DCF will report to Blackburn regarding whether or not Macean has regained competency.

If Macean is ruled competent, he will be taken back to the Volusia County Branch Jail and his case will proceed.

If he's found incompetent, Macean will remain at the state hospital.

When is a defendant incompetent?

According to state law, a defendant is incompetent when they don't possess "sufficient present ability to consult with her or his lawyer with a reasonable degree of rational understanding or if the defendant has no rational, as well as factual, understanding of the proceedings against her or him."

If the defendant's competency is in question, the court appoints up to three mental health professionals/experts to evaluate the defendant and make a recommendation for the judge's consideration.

More:'This is a nightmare': Daughter of Daytona Beach slaying victim thanks police in search for motive

How did licensed psychologists diagnose Macean?

Three licensed psychologists — Roger Davis, Valerie McClain and Julie F. Harper — were appointed to evaluate Macean's mental state.

Here's how they diagnosed the defendant, according to court records:

Davis: unspecified schizophrenia spectrum, other psychotic disorder

McClain: Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, schizophrenia, specified learning disorder

Harper: schizoaffective disorder, depressed type

What was determined about Macean's mental health?

Early on in Macean's incarceration, he was diagnosed with an "unspecified psychosis" and treated with medication, according to court records. Macean has been in jail without bail since March 15, 2022.

Story continues

"The jail records reflect that when he was first arrested, he had "disorganized thought" and reported auditory hallucinations," a finding with which two of the competency evaluators agreed.

Bike Week murders: Competency hearing to be held on suspect's mental fitness for trial

Macean's illness "renders him incapable of surviving alone and there is a substantial likelihood that he would be a danger to himself or others without treatment," Blackburn's court order states.

Harper testified that the defendant "would benefit from micro changes in his psychotropic medication that would be better managed at the state hospital but not available at the jail."

The order goes on to state there's a "substantial probability" that Macean will respond to treatment and regain competency "in the reasonably foreseeable future."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Bike Week double-murder suspect incompetent: Will he stand trial?