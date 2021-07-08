Suspect with bodies in truck during killing of Georgia golf pro is arrested, police say

A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a golf pro at a Georgia country club, media outlets report.

A Cobb County sheriff spokesperson said Bryan Rhoden was arrested Thursday by deputies and U.S. marshals in the shooting death of Gene Siller, a golf pro at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

A fugitive task force arrested Rhoden in Chamblee, about 25 miles from the country club, WSB reported.

MEDIA ALERT: At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, the @CobbSheriff Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshal's Southeastern Regional Task Force along with the Chamblee Police Dept. apprehended Bryan Rhoden in Chamblee, GA.



The suspect is being interviewed by @cobbpolice1. — Cobb County Sheriff’s Office (@CobbSheriff) July 8, 2021

On Saturday, Siller was found dead on the green of the golf course’s 10th hole with a gunshot wound to his head, the Cobb County Police Department said.

Multiple people have told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the truck seemed to be stuck after driving onto the fairway and that Siller was shot when he went to see what was going on.

The Cobb County Police Department has said Siller “happened upon a crime in progress” involving the shooter and two men found dead in the bed of a truck parked on the green.

The men found dead in the truck have been identified as Paul Pierson, 76, of Topeka, Kansas, and Henry Valdez, 46, of California, WSB reported.

“It does not appear (Siller) was in any way targeted, but rather was killed because he witnessed an active crime taking place,” the police department said Wednesday.

