Suspect in botched robbery that left Asian mother dead in NYC is now wanted for HOMICIDE

The New York Police Department has identified the suspect in an attempted robbery that left a 58-year-old Asian woman with a fatal brain injury.



The incident: The attempted robbery, now reclassified as a homicide case, occurred on July 17 in Manhattan’s Canal Street subway station. Htwe Than and her son, Kyaw Zaw Hein, were exiting the station when the suspect tried to steal Hein’s backpack from behind.



Hein reportedly lost balance and grabbed onto his mother. This sent them tumbling down the flight of stairs.

Hein reportedly sustained minor injuries. His mother, on the other hand, suffered a severe brain injury that required surgery.

Since the incident, Htwe has been in a coma until Wednesday, when her family decided to take her off life support. In a GoFundMe update, they announced that she “won’t make it out of this” and announced that their plan was to donate her organs.







🚨UPDATE: The 58-year-old-female victim in this case has passed away & the crime has been reclassified as a HOMICIDE. Have you seen DAVID ROBINSON? He is wanted in connection to this incident. If you any info, DM @NYPDTips, or call them at 800-577-TIPS. All calls are anonymous. https://t.co/fdUj0j3Sc0 pic.twitter.com/4mMrjbPgoq

— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 29, 2021







The suspect: Shortly after Htwe's death, police identified the suspect as David Robinson, 52. He has a single unsealed arrest from an assault case in 2003.



Robinson’s last known address is an apartment building on E. 129th St. However, he has not lived there since 2012 and is now homeless, according to the New York Daily News.

Police are offering a $3,500 reward for information that leads to his arrest. Phil Wong, president of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York (CACAGNY), previously offered a $10,000 reward alongside Guardian Angels founder and GOP mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa.

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has condemned the attack and voiced support for additional policing. "Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Htwe Than. No one should have to suffer such a senseless and depraved attack. We agree there should be additional policing and additional security cameras in the subway system -- which is why we have been so aggressive in efforts on both fronts,” the MTA said, according to WABC.



Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).



Featured Images via New York Police Department (left), Kyaw Zaw Hein, Myint Shein (right)

