Suspect in botched robbery that left Asian mother dead in NYC is now wanted for HOMICIDE

Carl Samson
·2 min read

The New York Police Department has identified the suspect in an attempted robbery that left a 58-year-old Asian woman with a fatal brain injury.

The incident: The attempted robbery, now reclassified as a homicide case, occurred on July 17 in Manhattan’s Canal Street subway station. Htwe Than and her son, Kyaw Zaw Hein, were exiting the station when the suspect tried to steal Hein’s backpack from behind.

  • Hein reportedly lost balance and grabbed onto his mother. This sent them tumbling down the flight of stairs.

  • Hein reportedly sustained minor injuries. His mother, on the other hand, suffered a severe brain injury that required surgery.

  • Since the incident, Htwe has been in a coma until Wednesday, when her family decided to take her off life support. In a GoFundMe update, they announced that she “won’t make it out of this” and announced that their plan was to donate her organs.





The suspect: Shortly after Htwe's death, police identified the suspect as David Robinson, 52. He has a single unsealed arrest from an assault case in 2003.

  • Robinson’s last known address is an apartment building on E. 129th St. However, he has not lived there since 2012 and is now homeless, according to the New York Daily News.

  • Police are offering a $3,500 reward for information that leads to his arrest. Phil Wong, president of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York (CACAGNY), previously offered a $10,000 reward alongside Guardian Angels founder and GOP mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa.

  • New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has condemned the attack and voiced support for additional policing. "Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Htwe Than. No one should have to suffer such a senseless and depraved attack. We agree there should be additional policing and additional security cameras in the subway system -- which is why we have been so aggressive in efforts on both fronts,” the MTA said, according to WABC.


Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Featured Images via New York Police Department (left), Kyaw Zaw Hein, Myint Shein (right)

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Chinese Woman Who Lived on 29 Cents Per Day Dies of Malnutrition Complications

Homeless Man Charged With Murder After Shooting of Queens Grocery Clerk

Torrance Police Identify ‘Ultra Karen’, Asks Public for Help in Locating

Wuhan Resident Taken By Police and Interrogated for Filming Inside Coronavirus Hospital

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Early morning shooting inside Kansas City, Kansas, home kills man in his 40s

    The deadly shooting occurred early Thursday inside a house in the 1100 block of Freeman Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

  • Because of virus, survey detailing American life is cut back

    Because of quality concerns caused by the pandemic, data from an annual Census Bureau survey that provides a wide-ranging picture of the U.S. on everything from commute times to education levels won’t be released in its usual format this year, officials said Thursday. Answers for the 2020 American Community Survey one-year estimates were collected only from 71% of the people needed in the survey because of difficulties posed by the pandemic. Mailings sent out by the Census Bureau to survey participants were canceled for several months in spring 2020, and field workers who follow up at the homes of people who didn't respond also didn't make visits during that time, census officials said.

  • Family of victim in New York subway robbery say ‘she won’t make it’ and donate her organs

    “All of us are heartbroken and shocked by how the events have turned out,” her son wrote

  • 42-year-old gunman who was stoned to death identified as Fort Worth man, officials say

    A shooting and beating death was reported just before 1 a.m. Monday in the Como neighborhood of Fort Worth.

  • CDC guidance could spur 'head-butting' in the workplace over masks

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the CDC’s re-masking guidelines.

  • Texas voting standoff jeopardizes pay for up to 2K workers

    Donovon Rodriguez pursued a career with the state of Texas seven years ago because he viewed the work as public service and a steady income to provide for his family. Rodriguez, the chief of staff for a Democratic state representative, is one of close to 2,000 legislative workers who risk going unpaid after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott slashed their salaries from the state budget as punishment after Democratic lawmakers walked out in May to block restrictions on voting. Paychecks could be restored during an ongoing special legislative session.

  • When my mom had cancer, my freezer meals were there for her when I couldn't be

    All that love — in the form of frozen food — was ready and waiting for my mother whenever she needed it.

  • A restaurant in NYC is refusing to serve diners who can't show proof of vaccination amid concerns over rising infection rates

    The owners of Dame in the West Village are requiring proof of vaccination for all diners, and they hope other restaurants follow their lead.

  • Britain warns COVID-19 could infect half Myanmar in next two weeks

    Britain's U.N. ambassador warned on Thursday that half of Myanmar's 54 million people could be infected with COVID-19 in the next two weeks as Myanmar's envoy called for U.N. monitors to ensure an effective delivery of vaccines. Myanmar has been in chaos since the military ousted an elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, with protests and fighting between the army and newly formed militias. The United States, Britain and others have imposed sanctions on the military rulers over the coup and repression of pro-democracy protests in which hundreds have been killed.

  • Slipknot’s Joey Jordison Remembered by the A&R Exec Who Signed the Band: ‘One of the Most Talented Musicians I’ve Ever Worked With’

    Monte Conner is a three-decade music industry veteran who signed Slipknot, the aggressive Iowa hard rock band whose cofounder, drummer Joey Jordison, died on Tuesday, to Roadrunner Records in 1998. He is currently VP of A&R at Nuclear Blast Records. Slipknot cofounder and drummer Joey Jordison was one of the most talented musicians I’ve […]

  • Who Discriminates in Hiring? A New Study Can Tell.

    Twenty years ago, Kalisha White performed an experiment. A Marquette University graduate who is Black, she suspected that her application for a job as executive team leader at a Target in Wisconsin was being ignored because of her race. So she sent in another one, with a name (Sarah Brucker) more likely to make the candidate appear white. Although the fake resume was not quite as accomplished as White’s, the alter ego scored an interview. Target ultimately paid more than $500,000 to settle a cla

  • 'No clear answer': Few clues in case of girl sickened by foreign bacteria as others test positive

    As Lylah Baker recovers, family members have tested positive for exposure. Scientists are tracking clues for the source but so far coming up short.

  • Lawyer for Hong Kong protester asks court for shorter term

    A lawyer for the first person convicted under Hong Kong’s national security law asked Thursday for no more than 10 years in prison instead of the possible life sentence faced by the former restaurant waiter in a closely watched case as China's ruling Communist Party tries to crush a pro-democracy movement. Tong Ying-kit was convicted Tuesday of inciting secession and terrorism for driving his motorcycle into a group of police officers during a July 1, 2020, pro-democracy rally while carrying a flag bearing the banned slogan, “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times.” Tong, 24, will be sentenced Friday, the Hong Kong High Court announced.

  • Fact check: CDC test doesn't conflate COVID-19 virus with influenza

    Social media posts used a CDC alert to suggest a test could confuse the virus that causes COVID-19 with influenza. That is false.

  • Officer gunfire may have killed mother of 3 in hostage standoff, San Antonio police say

    "This is an extremely tragic event for all involved," the San Antonio police chief said. Video of the incident won't be released publicly, police said.

  • Outrage Grows After Deputies Beat Native American Man, Kill His Dog

    via YouTube/Inyo County Sheriff’s OfficeLast Saturday around 2 a.m., a pair of deputies in a tiny California city responded to a report of domestic violence at an apartment complex.But instead of finding the 911 caller or their alleged suspect, the cops tased, pepper-sprayed and beat a Native American man and shot and killed his dog.The disturbing encounter, captured in bystander video and body cam footage released by the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, has sparked outrage and divided residents in

  • Ohio woman attacks elderly Asian store owners after her card was declined

    A woman is wanted in Cleveland after going on a rampage at a local beauty store and attacking its elderly Asian owners over a failed purchase. Police said the woman was trying to buy something using a prepaid debit card, which was declined at the counter. In response, the store owners explained that they could not give her the items because her account didn't have any money.

  • Ex-Missouri police chief pleads guilty to beating man who allegedly tried to drown baby

    A defense attorney for the former chief says the guilty plea marks the next step in being able to “move forward with his life.”

  • Tampa police in hot water over "fake operation" at Ybor City strip club

    The Tampa Police Department is in some more hot water.A Citizens Review Board hearing this week, first reported by Fox 13, resulted in the discipline of Sgt. Daniel Rhodes, who was accused of running a "fake operation" to "blow money and have fun" at an Ybor City strip club last year.Why it matters: The finding comes at an especially turbulent time for TPD, which has been criticized for its increased use of force and chemical agents while nabbing the biggest budget increase among all U.S. metro

  • Suspect Arrested in ‘Forever Purge’ Shooting at California Movie Theater

    Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting at a movie theater in Corona, California, during a screening of the film “The Forever Purge” that left one dead and another injured, Corona police said in a statement. Detectives arrested Joseph Jimenez, 20, on Tuesday night after serving a search warrant. Officers responded to a call at 11:45 p.m. on Monday at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theater and located a male and female both suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival. A 19-year-old