Suspect in Boulder hostage situation taken into custody

Nov. 29—The man accused of barricading himself in a residence following a possible hostage situation was taken into custody overnight.

The Boulder Police Department said that officers had received information about a potential hostage situation in Boulder from the Lafayette police on Monday night.

Boulder police responded and rescued two people from inside the home near Broadway and Iris Avenue. One officer fired their gun during the rescue, but nobody was hit.

After the two people were rescued, the suspect barricaded himself in the residence, according to a tweet sent at 10:12 p.m.

Boulder police believed the man was armed and evacuated residents in the area and closed roads in the area.

At 12:47 a.m. Tuesday, Boulder police tweeted that the suspect, who has not yet been named, was taken into custody. At this time, there have been no reported fatalities or injuries.

Boulder police tweeted that all roads in the area were reopened at 6:32 a.m., and that more information on the incident would be released.