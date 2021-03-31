Suspect in Boulder King Soopers shooting has hearing set for May

Mar. 30—The man accused of killing 10 people in a mass shooting at a south Boulder King Soopers last week is set for his next hearing in May.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, is set for a status conference on May 25, according to court records.

At Alissa's first court appearance last week, Alissa's defense attorney Kathryn Herold asked that a status conference be set so that attorneys would have the time to assess "the nature and depth" of his "mental illness" and determine if he is capable of assisting in his own defense.

Alissa is currently charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, but Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said more attempted murder charges are likely to be filed soon.

Because he is charged with Class 1 felonies that would carry a mandatory life sentence without parole, Alissa is not yet eligible for bond.

Due to safety concerns, Alissa has been moved from the Boulder County Jail to a facility outside the county.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa at 2:40 p.m. March 22 for a report of an armed man who had shot a person in a vehicle in the store's parking lot and was now inside the store.

Eric Talley, a Boulder police officer, was the first to arrive on scene and was shot and killed. Police then exchanged fire with the suspect, later identified as Alissa.

Alissa later surrendered to police. Police found an assault rifle, a handgun and tactical body armor at the scene. Investigators say he bought the weapon used in the shooting, a Ruger AR-556, legally in Arvada.

Alissa did have a "through and through" gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to the hospital before being arrested Tuesday. One Boulder police officer is on paid leave pending a critical incident team investigation into the shooting.

In addition to Talley, Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49;Teri Leiker, 51;Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61;Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65, were killed in the shooting.